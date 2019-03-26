PRINCE, Bessie Marie Bessie Marie Prince, age 94, passed from this life on March 23, 2019. Born March 28, 1924, in DeKalb County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Walter L. Prince and Jane C. Prince of Decatur, GA. Bessie graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1941 and Atlanta School of Commerce in 1942. She spent most of her working career as Trust Officer for the Trust Company of Georgia bank, retiring after 42 years of service. She was also a partner and administrator for Wing's Photo Service for many years. Bessie was a member of Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church for 77 years and was the oldest member of the church both in age and years of membership. Bessie loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers, especially roses. She lived her entire life and died on the same property on which she was born. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Daisy Prince and her brother E. Carl Prince. She is survived by her sister Betty Prince Harber of Decatur, GA, her nieces Carol H. Brown (Robert) of Conyers, Donna H. Backus (Mike) of Lilburn, Jane Harber of Decatur, Vicki P. Dennison (Steve) of Montana, great nephew Tab Brown (Allison) of Rome, GA, great niece Sabrina Brooks (Mark) of Tallapoosa, GA, 5 great-great nephews and 1 great-great niece. Anyone wishing to make a contribution instead of flowers may make it to Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church, Attention Betty Harber, Church Clerk at 1847 Derrill Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. The family will receive friends at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, and again at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Hardeman Primitive Baptist Church prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. with Elders David Smith and Charles Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary