FROEHLICH, Beth Johnson Beth Johnson Froehlich, 64, passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 11, 2019 in Fredericksburg, Virginia after several years fighting early onset Alzheimer's disease. Beth was born in Tucker, Georgia and graduated from Tucker High School in 1973. She received her nursing degree from Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in 1976 followed by her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing at the Medical College of Georgia. Beth married Terry Froehlich in 1978 and they enjoyed 40 years together. Beth was passionate about caring for others. She began her nursing career at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Throughout her life, Beth volunteered in nursing positions at her children's schools, and most recently enjoyed serving as the school nurse for hundreds of students at Conway Elementary in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Beth exuded kindness, positivity and Southern hospitality. She loved entertaining, sightseeing, cooking, gardening and sewing, and she was never far from her beloved Border Collies. Beth had never met a stranger nor heard a Beatles song she didn't know by heart. Her famous recipes will be passed down for generations to come. Survivors include her husband, Carl Terry Froehlich; son Steve and daughter-in-law Heather Froehlich; daughter Laura Froehlich and son-in-law Chris McCook; brother Gary and sister-in-law Mary Johnson; brother Harris and sister in law Michele Johnson; and her loving family and friends. Beth was preceded in death by her father and mother, Edgar and Zadie Johnson, her father-in-law Carl Froehlich and her sister-in-law Beverly Froehlich. Beth will rest peacefully near her childhood home alongside her parents and family members at Melwood Cemetery in Stone Mountain, Georgia. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 1st at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia.