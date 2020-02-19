|
STOCKTON, Beth STOCKTON, Beth Turk, 83, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020, in Atlanta, GA. A native Atlantan, she was born in 1936, the daughter of Lula Spencer Turk and Lucas Newton Turk, Jr., M.D. She was a member of the first graduating class of The Westminster Schools. Shortly after their graduation from Emory University in 1958, Beth married her high school sweetheart, Mecklyn Oregon Stockton. Meck's career took their family to TN, FL, NYC and NC, with a return to Atlanta in 1975. Beth saw each move as an adventure where the family collected wonderful memories and lifelong friends. While at Emory, Beth served as president of Kappa Delta sorority. She was a elementary teacher before starting their family. She enjoyed her bridge groups, book club, Cherokee Town Club water aerobics, ALTA tennis and the Women's Circle Group at her church. Beth was a member of the Sandy Springs Society, Iris Garden Club, and Riverside West Garden Club. They loved to travel and often combined travel with history. On Halloween, the family toured Salem, on Thanksgiving, they toured Plymouth, on the 4th of July, they toured Philadelphia and on one freezing Presidents Day, they toured Washington's famous Delaware River crossing. They relished annual ski trips, including their children and their spouses. They especially enjoyed going to exotic destinations in Africa and the Orient, fulfilling a lifelong desire to see the world. Beth was admired for her positive outlook and famous ability to never say an ill word about anyone. Always surrounded by loving family and friends, she was an extraordinarily kind and happy person and a joy to be around. Beth was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Newton Turk III, MD and Bob Turk, MD. She is survived by her loving husband, Meck; her four children, Debby Stockton, Caroline S Butler (Bo), Elizabeth S Paschall (Rich), and Meck O Stockton, Jr. (Dena); her five grandchildren, Ben Butler (Bridgett), Sarah Butler, Nicholas Paschall, M Oregon Stockton III and Annabelle Stockton; sisters-in-law Naomi Turk and Mary Helen Stockton, many beloved nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. A memorial service will be held at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Dr., Atlanta, GA. 30327 on Saturday, February 22, at 2 PM, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Northwest Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2020