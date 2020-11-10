There was one person who could instantly cheer me up over the last 45 years and that person was Betsy. I will miss her always and try to keep her words of wisdom and love in my mind forever. My sympathies and love go to her children Caroline & Andrew and her sister Jill along with her entire family who will negotiate their lives with the multi-seeds of inspiration from dear Betsy. RIP my beautiful friend Betsy.

Karen Firestone

Friend