ARNOLD (BLAKE), Bette Russell Bette passed away on May 12, 2020 in Hospice Care after a hospitalization and illness. Bette Beatrice Blake was born in Savannah, GA on Dec. 3, 1926 to Evelyn Smith and George Francis Blake. Bette spent most her early days with her grandparents, Felicia and Lewis Hampton Smith in their home on 118 West Hall St., Savannah. She loved her grandparents Mother Ish and Daddy Lewis. At age 5, Bette's mother Evelyn married William Hunter Russell and they moved to Decatur, GA where she attended school, Decatur Girls High, graduating North Fulton High. She went on to attend the University of Georgia. On Oct. 18, 1947 she married John Robert Arnold, Jr. (Johnny). John graduated Clemson University in civil engineering and was employed by Robert & Co Associates in Atlanta. Bette devoted her life to her children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, always wanting to help them in any way she could. She was a member of St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church and a Daughter of the King. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Arnold, Jr. Also her mother, Evelyn Smith Russell, her father, George Francis Blake, her devoted stepfather, William Hunter Russell, sisters, Beverly Russell Neal, Dale Russell Coggins, and Pat Blake Black, and her special aunt, Dottie Garmany of Savannah. Bette is survived by her 3 children, Dianne (Robert) Pilcher, Lynne (Don) Ulmer, and son, John Robert Arnold, III. Her 4 grandchildren, Melissa Bell, Jason (Casey) Pilcher, Natalie Ulmer, and Elizabeth Arnold. 4 great-grandchildren, Abigail and Austin Pilcher, Bette and Sophie Ulmer. Mother's passion was her family. She loved and adored her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Bette will be laid to rest next to her husband, John Robert Arnold, Jr in Arlington Cemetery. A private graveside service will be held for her family. In lieu of flowers, any memorials or donations can be made to or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, 2020