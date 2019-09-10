|
|
BINKLEY (SEARS), Bette "BJ" Bette Sears "BJ" Binkley, age 73, of Duluth, GA passed away peacefully in the company of her family Saturday, August 31, 2019. Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Mary "Inez" and Charles Sears. Bette was originally from Gainesville, GA, where she was born on July 5th, 1946. She graduated from Norcross High School in 1964 and continued her education at West Georgia College. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas "Brent" Binkley; children, Melanie and Michael Siragusa of Kennesaw, Jaymie and Jeff Binkley of Jacksonville, Erin and Lonnie White of Hoschton, Jennifer and Ian Payne of Saint Petersburg; grandchildren, Bradlee and Joshua Schmidt, Matthew Siragusa, Sarah Grace White, Lonnie White, Brooke Binkley, Hannah White, Brady Binkley, Emma Payne, and Liam Payne; and great-grandson, Brennan Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for the North Georgia Camp and Retreat Ministries to be sent to 690 Camp Glisson Road, Dahlonega, GA 30533 in memory of Bette Binkley. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 10, 2019