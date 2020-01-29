|
WALLACE (TELFORD), Bette Margaret Bette Margaret (Telford) Wallace peacefully passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Brightmoor Nursing in Griffin, GA. Bette was born Feb. 2, 1928 in Atlanta, GA to Frances Holden Telford and Robert Eugene Telford. Bette was married 63 years to Ben F. Wallace until he passed away Dec. 2009. Bette now joins her husband and daughter, Kathy, in glory and is finally healed. Preceding her in death was Bette's sister, Frances Young, her in-laws, Lorene Trapp, Bill Young, Ernest Wallace, Bill And Ruth Wallace, Ben and Jerry Epps, and her best friend, Ann Cook. Bette is survived by two daughters, Leslie Thompson with husband Jim Thompson of Cumming, GA and Jerriann Pope with husband Cary Pope of Griffin, GA, her grandchildren, Jessica Granger with husband Remi Granger, Ben Israel Thompson with wife Abby Thompson. Other surviving relatives from the Wallace family include Vera, Buddy, Sue, Larry, Jeff, Lee, and from the Young family are Scotty and Jennifer, and their spouses, children and grandchildren. Bette poured much love into her friends and family and was a treasure to many. In spite of a stroke and being wheelchair bound, she was content and spread joy to those around her. She was loved and will be dearly missed. A private memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please donate your time and love to an elderly person close to you. Our time with each other is precious and our elderly should be shown the love and honor they deserve. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Rd., Griffin.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020