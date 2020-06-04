Bettie Drummond
DRUMMOND, Bettie E. Bettie E. Drummond, age 85, of Tucker passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, John William (J.W.) Drummond. Known as "Baby Doll" by John and family, she worked for the Atlanta Journal/Constitution for 45 years as the Payroll Department Manager and retired in 1996. She worked in that one department her whole career. Having no biological children of her own, she helped raise numerous "young-uns" over the years. She was much loved and will be sorely missed! At the time of her passing, Bettie was the most senior member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Survivors include, sister-in-law, Flora Evans of Tucker, GA, nephews Keith Evans of Tucker, GA, and cousins, Dan and Sheila Leveritt of Dacula, GA. Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no visitation at Bill Head Funeral Home Lilburn/Tucker. Instead there will be a graveside service at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lilburn on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 AM. Limited seating to be offered due to social distancing. Rev. Jim Landis and Rev. Larry Russell will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Harmony Grove UMC, Humane Society, or American Kidney Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Lilburn/tucker Chapel 770-564-2726.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill Head Funeral Homes Tucker Chapel
6101 Lawrenceville Hwy
Tucker, GA 30084
(770) 564-2726
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
