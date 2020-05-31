BARTON, Betty Colquitt Betty Colquitt Barton of Loganville, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Jackson Barton, parents, William (Bill) and Christine Colquitt. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kris and Darrel Gower of Loganville, grandchildren, Kelsey Gower, Reagan Gower, Rose Gower, sisters and brother-in-law, Georgia Gee of Forest Park, Sandra and Bill Lack of Candler, NC, and nephew, Kevin Boyles of Jesup. A Private Graveside Service for Mrs. Barton will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2 PM, at Lawnwood Memorial Park, 1111 Access Road, in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate or to the Kami Boyles Foundation, 25 Kami Lane, Brunswick, GA 31523. Due to the current COVID-19, and coronavirus pandemic recommendations, the family regrets that the services must be private. www.caldwellandcowan.com to place online condolences. 770-786-7062.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.