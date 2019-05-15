Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
BLACK, Betty Barbara Betty Barbara Black, age 88, of Chamblee, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Betty was an avid church goer and member of Crossroads Baptist Church and she loved the mountains, beach and traveling. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. The burial will follow the service at Crest Lawn Memorial Park in Atlanta, GA. The family will receive friends that same day from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Betty is preceded in death by parents, R. Carl and Era Cheek; husband, Earl Black Jr. and son David C. Black. She will be missed by daughter; Eve B. Helms (Ronald); sons Van E. Black and Craig A. Black; granddaughter, Erin N. Jackson (Jeffrey); great granddaughter, Bailey N. Schmidt; several cousins, nieces and nephews. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 15 to May 18, 2019
