BORN, Betty Betty M Born (March, 1931 July 9, 2020) Betty Born, 89 of Atlanta died peacefully at home. She was loved by many. It was always clear what was important to Betty: family, friends, home, church and music. She was married to her sweetheart, Robert E Born (deceased) for 64 years. Betty is survived by her three daughters, Jenny Montgomery (Joe Glaze), Mary Beth Floyd, and Amy Shadmehry (Nemat.) She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Nielsen, Ben Nielsen (Erin), Sarah Price (Lea), Mali Shadmehry, Razi Shadmehry, and Cameron Shadmehry. Her great grandchildren are Emma, Jake, Abby, Lily, and Nace Nielsen, and Alice and Billie Price. She was blessed to have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They all loved "Grandmother/Lala." She was the last remaining sibling of her (and Bob's) family and as such, was especially loved by her many nieces and nephews. "Aunt Betty" loved them dearly. She always said, "You can never have too many friends." Indeed, she had many, many friends for whom she was very grateful. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Belmont Village Senior Living in Johns Creek for the loving care they provided Betty. A graveside service will be held for immediate family. To sign the online guest book and to view the full details please visit www.asturner.com
.