BRADFORD, Betty Lou Betty Lou Bradford, age 82 of Newnan, formerly of Dacula, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 29, 2019 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, with Mr. Jeff Cooper officiating. The burial will follow at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Betty was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Auburn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaines and Annie Mae Bradford; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and John M. Locklear; and niece, Demtra Lamb Maddox. She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Paul and Elaine Bradford, Suwanee; David Bradford, Morrow; Charles Bradford, Newnan, and serval nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com. Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019