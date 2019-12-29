Services
BRINKLEY, Ellen Betty Ellen McCrory Brinkley left this earth at the age of 92 on Monday, December 23, to join her husband of 66 years, William Clifton Brinkley in heaven. She is survived by 2 sisters, Helen Tickal and Joyce Cowart, 2 daughters, Bonnie Seals (Gordon) and Mimi Deupree (Jimmy), 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her son, Chriss Brinkley (Lisa) predeceased her. Ellen was blessed with a beautiful voice. She sang in church choirs all of her life, most recently at Kingswood United Methodist Church, where she was an active member. Ellen survived a tumultuous Depression-Era childhood, losing her mother at age 12 and raising her 2 younger sisters until she married at the age of 16 during the height of World War II. She was a strong, devoted wife and mother, ensuring that her own children had a stable and loving childhood. She believed strongly in education and was proud that all her children received college diplomas. After raising 3 children, Ellen became a successful businesswoman and retired as head internal auditor for Decatur Federal Savings and Loan. Her daughters will miss her advice, love and laughter. There will be a celebration of life remembering Ellen on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1 PM, at Kingswood United Methodist Church, 5015 Tilly Mill Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019
