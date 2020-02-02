|
BURGESS (WOOD), Betty June Betty June Wood Burgess, 85, passed away Jan. 31, 2020, after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer's. She was married to her loving husband, the late Gene Eldon "Ed" Burgess, for 65 years, and together they raised five wonderful daughters. Betty was a lifelong resident of Alpharetta, where she attended Milton High School. She devoted her life to raising her daughters and then joined her husband in their family business, Burgess Electric, where she assisted as a receptionist until her retirement. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Milton, GA. Upon retirement, she enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening and spending time with her "girls" and their children and grandchildren. She took pride in growing her own vegetables and working in her flower beds. What she will be remembered for most is her nurturing spirit, always ready to greet her children and grandchildren with a loving hug and kind, encouraging words. Her door was always open to host family gatherings and she loved having everyone in her home for the holidays. Survived by her brothers Paul (Brenda) Wood and Ben Wood and her sister-in-law Shirley Wood, her children Shelia (Ken) Reece, Cindy Jones, Carolyn Kimbrell (Neal Cannon), and Valerie Smith, and, grandchildren Terri (John) Kempey, Brian Reece (Missy Kline), Jennifer Martin, Cristin (John) Kirbo, Joe (Kristine) Kimbrell, Jessica (Matt) Biter, Meredith (Matt) Sargent, and great-grandchildren Preston and Lauren Kempey, Lily Reece, Hunter and Emerson Martin, Helen and Jane Kirbo, Callahan, Carter and Kennedy Kimbrell, and Bradley and Barnes Biter. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents Merle and Frank Wood, her brothers Howard (Dot), Aubrey and Rudolph (Shirley) Wood, and her youngest daughter Pamela Burgess. The family would like to thank Agape Palliative Care and Beverly Lowley of Crabapple Hall for their special care and kindness. Funeral will be held on Monday, Feb. 3 at 12:30 PM, at Northside Chapel, in Roswell, GA, with graveside services immediately following at Green Lawn Cemetery in Roswell. Visitation for friends will be held at Northside on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 2 PM - 6 PM, and on Monday, Feb. 3, from 11 AM 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 2, 2020