CARROLL (WADE), Betty Sue Betty Sue Wade Carroll, age 88, of Austell, passed away September 21, 2019. Betty was a longtime member of Austell First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Hugh Wade and Susie Wood Wade. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Carroll and son, Jeff Carroll. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday 3:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00-2:30 PM prior to the service at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home. www.davisstruempf.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 23, 2019
