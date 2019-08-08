|
|
COURSEY (LEDBETTER), Betty Sue Betty Sue Ledbetter Coursey (4/20/31 - 4/5/19) died in hospice care at Novant Presbyterian Hospital (Huntersville, NC). With family by her side, she was ushered peacefully into glory by Jesus Christ. We will always remember "Nanny" for the love she expressed for everyone as well as her desire to solve any problem. When she met you, then you were cared for, prayed for, and if possible your needs met. Sue is survived by her daughter, Jan Darnell and son-in-law, Barry Darnell, 17 grand and great grandchildren in NC, her sister, Tommy Postell and brother-in-law, Wayne Postell, in Powder Springs, GA. The memorial service will be held on August 10th at Westside Church (225 Fontaine Road, Mableton) at 1:00. Family visitation is from 12:00-1:00. Graveside service will follow at Georgia Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 8, 2019