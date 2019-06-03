FREEMAN, Betty Jean Betty Jean Thrower Freeman, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, died following a prolonged Alzheimer's illness on June 2, 2019. She was 87 years old. Betty was born on March 29, 1932 in Lanett, Alabama. She attended Lanett High School in Lanett, Alabama where she was the newspaper editor and salutatorian. Then in 1955, Betty graduated from Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama with a degree in Education. On June 16, 1956, she married William A. Freeman, Jr. in Lanett, Alabama. They moved to Thomasville, Georgia for a brief time as newlyweds before settling in neighboring Cairo, Georgia, where Betty would teach fourth grade and receive numerous teaching awards. In addition to teaching, Betty dedicated her life to raising her two sons Neal and Lee, while doing what was needed to support her husband Bill's accounting services business, which would move the family to Atlanta, Georgia in 1970. Through their years together, Betty and Bill both believed in the power of education and provided scholarships for several students over many years. They also donated funds to several charities that focused on helping at-risk kids in addition to supporting their home church, Smoke Rise Baptist Church in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where Betty was a devout member for 49 years. A well-loved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, great aunt, sister, sister-in-law, Betty will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and sense of humor. She was a beautiful lady with a giving heart. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Irene and Samuel "Boy" Thrower, husband Bill Freeman, her sisters Wister Woody and Sarah Wasley, her brothers Fleming "Bud" Thrower, Sam Thrower and John Thrower. She is survived by her two sons, Neal Freeman (Beth), Lee Freeman (Mary Scott), her five grandchildren KariBeth Gentry, Kimberly Goetz, Phillip Freeman, Will Freeman, Elizabeth Freeman, her five great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, Georgia, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery, 1462 1st Street in Lanett, Alabama at 5:30 PM EST (4:30 CST). The family will receive friends immediately prior to the celebration of life services at Smoke Rise Baptist Church from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smoke Rise Baptist Church, Stone Mountain, Georgia in memory of Betty Jean Thrower Freeman. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.asturner.com. A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 North Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033, 404-292-1551 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary