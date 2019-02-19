STROTHER, Betty Geneva Betty Geneva Strother, 90, of Marietta passed away Saturday February 16 surrounded by family and loved ones. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday February 20 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Chapel in Marietta with Dr. Nelson Price officiating. Burial will be at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tuesday at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta. She is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Louise Holcombe, husband Harvey Strother, and daughter Tina Strother. She is survived by her son David G. Strother Sr; her daughters Janet Strother Glosson and Ann M. Strother; her grandson David Strother Jr (Lorie) and their children Jordan, Glenn, Brigham, and Mei; her granddaughter Amy Glosson Weatherby (Shawn) and their children Christopher, Gabby, Michael, and Lexi; her granddaughter Beth Strother Gilland (Justin) and their children Benjamin, Cash, Neal Dean, and Webb; and granddaughter Dana Strother Moore (Will) and their children Kaitlyn, William, and Matthew; her sister Maggie Holcomb Harden of Marietta; many nieces and nephews; one granddog, Lucy; and countless others who called her Granmamma. Betty was born and raised in Decatur and worked for Montag's in Atlanta to help put Harvey through college. She and Harvey were married June 20, 1947 and moved to Marietta in 1962. No matter how bad she felt, Betty rose, dressed and put on her lipstick everyday. She welcomed everyone she met into her home and loved to have visitors who would likely find her among her flower gardens and bird feeders. Her laugh was contagious: it shone through the dark times and made sunny days brighter. MayesWardDobbins.com 770-428-1511 Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary