GREEN (HYATT), Betty Betty Hyatt Green, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully September 6, 2019 at the age of 86. Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Fred Green. Betty was a loving wife and mother and is survived by her husband of 64 years, five children, thirteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Her family was the great joy and purpose of her life. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, at Woolsey Baptist Church, Fayetteville, GA, with Dr. Chuck Chambers and family members officiating. Interment will follow the service at Woolsey Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Friday evening, September 13, at Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Fayetteville, GA. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019