Betty Halm

HALM (DECOURCY), Betty Ann Mrs. Betty Ann DeCourcy Halm of Newnan (formerly of East Point and Peachtree City) passed away on June 12, 2020. Betty Ann was employed at South Fulton Hospital as a registered nurse for many years. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brenna Chastain and her 2 brothers, David and Paul DeCourcy. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Klaus Halm; daughters, Debbie Chastain of Peachtree City; Kathy Harrell and her husband, Rick of Peachtree City; sons, David Halm and his wife, Michelle of Peachtree City; Andy Halm and his wife, Tang of Fayetteville; brother Jack DeCourcy of Andover, MA; grandchildren, Kellie (Steven), Shelby, Kevin (Erin), Anna (Jordan), Cara (Michael), Alexis, Alec (Brittany), Glenn (Becca), Nathan, Kevin, Alissa; great grandchildren, David, Brantlee, Hayes and a special former daughter-in-law, Tina Halm. Those wishing may sign the on line guest registry at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291 or Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 101 North Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA 30269. A Celebration of Life Service for Betty Ann will be announced at a later date.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Parrott Funeral Home
