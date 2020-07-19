ISRAEL, Betty Notrica Betty Notrica Israel, 98, of Atlanta died peacefully on July 16, 2020. She is survived by her son Robert, daughter-in-law Dale, daughter Sarah, three grandchildren, Michael, Scott, and Jamie, and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Sarah Duwell and sister-in-law Rochelle Notrica. Born in New York on May 4, 1922, Betty arrived in Atlanta as an infant. There she met the love of her life, Morris, whom she married on January 1, 1949. Betty and Morris then moved to New Jersey to open a business and raise their family. A true matriarch, Betty was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Upon their return to Atlanta in 1980, she became highly involved in her synagogue, Congregation Or Ve Shalom (OVS), baking weekly with the OVS sisterhood until just a few months before her death. Known to those who loved her as the Bureka Queen, Betty was known for her cooking and was featured in a New York Times article about traditional Sephardic cooking. Her legendary sense of humor and sharp wit led Betty's grandchildren to create a list of "Bettyisms" to memorialize their grandmother's favorite jokes. Betty was also an avid canasta player and she created impressive handiwork including knitted afghans and elaborate needlepointing. She was known for her generosity, vivacity, selflessness, and dedication to her family. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Betty, please send contributions to Congregation Or Ve Shalom. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



