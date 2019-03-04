|
VINES, Betty J. Mrs. Betty J. Vines, age 88, of Hampton, GA, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl A. Vines and daughter, Deborah Prince. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Mayer of Hampton; sister, Pat (Gary) Lacy of McDonough; grandchildren, Joey Saturday, Shane (Julie) Mayer, Johnathon Sawyer, Brittany Sawyer, Emily Savage; great grandchild, James Mayer; great great grandchildren, Aiden, Harper, Braelynn and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12 Noon till 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2019