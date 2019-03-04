Services
FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
2047 HIGHWAY 138
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 210-2700
For more information about
Betty VINES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty VINES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. VINES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. VINES Obituary
VINES, Betty J. Mrs. Betty J. Vines, age 88, of Hampton, GA, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl A. Vines and daughter, Deborah Prince. She is survived by her daughter, Judith Mayer of Hampton; sister, Pat (Gary) Lacy of McDonough; grandchildren, Joey Saturday, Shane (Julie) Mayer, Johnathon Sawyer, Brittany Sawyer, Emily Savage; great grandchild, James Mayer; great great grandchildren, Aiden, Harper, Braelynn and extended family. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Forest Park, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 12 Noon till 1:30 PM at the funeral home. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FORD STEWART FUNERAL HOME INC - JONESBORO
Download Now