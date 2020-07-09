Betty Kreimer

KREIMER, Betty Rice Betty Rice Kreimer, age 91, passed peacefully on July 4, 2020 in her sleep in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she had lived since 2012 in the care of her loving daughter, Stephanie. Born Betty Jean Rice in Georgetown, Ohio to Edwin Rice and Ethel Farley, Betty was one of five children raised on the family's tobacco farm. Betty attended the University of Cincinnati from 1947-1951 and married her college sweetheart, Stanley Earle Kreimer of Cincinnati in 1951. Betty and Stan arrived in Atlanta in 1963 and made their first home on Vermont Road in Brookhaven. Betty and Stan became members of the Brookwood Hills Community Club and later the Piedmont Driving Club. Throughout her almost 60 years in Atlanta, Betty loved volunteering with her friends at the Junior League and the Shepherd Spinal Center and, of course, playing tennis with her ALTA team, the Back Yard Biddies. Although born in the Midwest, Betty had the sweet demeanor of a southern belle and the strength of a steel magnolia. She was known for her bright smile and soft words, but she was tough, too. At age 45, Betty began a successful 30-year career as a real estate agent with Harry Norman, a special place where she made many lifelong friends. A few of our fondest memories of Mom include the family doubles matches under the lights in our backyard, her white-knuckled terror as our Dad raced his sailboat at Lake Lanier and most of all, her unconditional love and support for each of us. Betty is survived by her three children, Stan Kreimer, Jr. and his wife Cathy, Stephanie Garee and her husband Greg, and Eric Kreimer and his wife Sarah, as well as nine grandchildren, Shannon Williams, Jennifer Menocal, Andrew Clark, Shelley Kreimer-Seal, Karl Kreimer, Kimberly Kreimer, Katrina Kreimer, Henry Kreimer and Carter Kreimer; and five great-grandchildren. The family asks that any condolences and prayers be sent to Eric Kreimer, 34 Camden Road, Atlanta, GA 30309.



