|
|
MOORE, Betty L. Mrs. Betty L. Moore, 70, of Conyers, GA passed Thursday, April 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Moore will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 Assembly of God Tabernacle 1580 Agape Way, Decatur, GA 30034. Interment at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019