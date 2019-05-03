Services
Betty L. MOORE Obituary
MOORE, Betty L. Mrs. Betty L. Moore, 70, of Conyers, GA passed Thursday, April 25, 2019. Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Moore will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 Assembly of God Tabernacle 1580 Agape Way, Decatur, GA 30034. Interment at Georgia National Cemetery 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr., Canton, GA 30114. Visitation is 10:00AM-8:00PM TODAY at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
