LAND, Betty On Monday, September 23rd, 2019, Betty Land, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 91 peacefully in her sleep. Betty was born in Powderly, Alabama, on January 3rd, 1928 as the second child of seven to Truman and Ada Flowers. In 1949, she married Fred Land. Their marriage produced four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Known affectionately to relatives as the "Straw Boss", Betty was the matriarch of her family. She offered love and support to all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren when they needed it. Relatives fondly remember her many colorful stories from her childhood growing up in Lilburn, happy times of her teen years in College Park and many other adventures and memories with her family. In later years, Betty enjoyed pulling for the Atlanta Braves, debating the latest in national politics and a good soap opera. Betty was preceded in death by her father Truman Cleo Flowers (1899 - 1984) and mother Ada Pearl Flowers (1906 - 1986), as well as her husband Fred Land (1926 - 1986), Sister Judith Flowers (1943 - 1944), Brothers T.C. Flowers (1926 - 2010) and Charles Flowers (1935 - 2009), daughter Deborah Lackey (1950 - 2015), and great-grandson Brayden Lackey (2013 - 2013). She is survived by her Daughters Jodie Charlop and Teri Farner, Son Fred "Skipper" Land, Sisters Greta Newsome, Barbara Hembree and Jill Nash, Grandchildren Samantha Smith, Matthew Lackey, Nicole Farner, William Farner, William Charlop, Hunter Land, and Cody Land, and her great-grandchildren Mattie Lackey, Tucker Lackey, Samuel Smith, Camden Dunn, and Destiny Dunn. In the tradition of the Flowers family, we will join together in food and family togetherness to celebrate the life of our beloved Betty Land from 12:30 - 4 PM, on Saturday, October 19th, 2019, at the home of Samantha and Jay Smith, 334 Bob Brewster Road, Newnan, Georgia 30263. To connect with the family, visit: https://www.forevermissed.com/betty-flowers-land
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 19, 2019