Betty Lovett Dabney Obituary
DABNEY (LOVETT), Dr. Betty Homegoing Service for Dr. Betty Lovett Dabney will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 11 AM at East Point 1st Mallalieu UMC, 2651 N. Church St., East Point, GA. Interment Westview Cemetery, Atlanta, GA. Family will receive DST Omega Omega members for Visitation Service from 6:00-6:30 PM and following will be Wake Service from 6:45-8:00 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Earllovette Dabney; Son, Jon Dabney, Sr.; Granddaughter, Asia Dabney and Shannon Staton; Grandson, Jon Dabney, Jr and a host of other friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 7, 2019
