Betty McGinnis
MCGINNIS, Betty F. Betty F. McGinnis, age 89, of Roswell, GA passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 PM, Friday, August 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Northside Funeral Directors with the family receiving friends from 12 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin W. McGinnis. She is survived by sons and daughters, Duane and Terri McGinnis, of Alpharetta, GA, Anthony and Cindy McGinnis, of Woodstock, GA, grandchildren, Keith McGinnis, Alisha and her husband Nick Moore, Christy and her husband Chris Shelton, Amanda McGinnis and her boyfriend Chris Woomer, Megan McGinnis, great-grandchildren Mary, Cecilia, Reagan, Zoey. Please sign online guest registry at www.northsidechapel.com. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors and Crematory, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. 770-645-1414.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
AUG
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
