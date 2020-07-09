MILLER (WILLIS), Betty Betty Willis Miller, age 90, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at St. Joe's hospital in Atlanta, GA, after a brief hospitalization. Betty was born in Pelham, GA on Sept. 12, 1929 to Mary Sue Huggins and Olin Stewart Willis. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1951 and taught school briefly before moving to Atlanta to work for the state. While in Atlanta she met and married Mike Miller whom she was married to for 67 years. She is survived by her husband, Mike, her siblings, Suzanne Carnes, Tom Willis, and Caroline Googe, her children, Anne Miller, Scott Miller, Caroline Brumbeloe, and Alice Repasy along with 7 grandchildren and grandpets. At this time there are no plans for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue at: www.angelsrescue.org/donatenow/
