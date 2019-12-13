|
MINSK (GERSON), Betty Betty Gerson Minsk, beloved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, teacher, and Atlanta Jewish community volunteer, passed away on Dec. 12, 2019. Betty was born on Jan. 19, 1941 in Morristown, Tennessee and grew up there with her sister, Alice and parents, Florence and Seymour Gerson (z'l). In 1962, she graduated from The Ohio State University, and then moved to Atlanta and taught at Skyland Elementary School. In 1964 she married Malcolm Minsk, and together they raised three children. Betty loved teaching and working with children and continued her teaching career at the Jewish Community Center and then the Hebrew Academy (Atlanta Jewish Academy (AJA) today) where she worked for over 20 years, first as a kindergarten teacher, and then as the Early Childhood Director. Betty earned her Masters in Education from Mercer University. Betty's passion was conceiving and implementing creative educational and community events such as the First Grade Shofar Project and the first ever Kosher Day at Turner Field, which brought kosher food to the ballpark and also raised funds for all Atlanta community Jewish day schools. Also in the Atlanta community she researched and compiled the AJA History Book, served on the boards of AJA, Torah Day School, and Weinstein Hospice, and was honored by Beth Jacob Synagogue and AJA. Betty enjoyed photography and travel, visiting all seven continents, with a special love of spending time in Israel. Her home was always open to others, and she loved entertaining family, friends, and visitors as well as hosting community events. She is survived by her loving family members: husband, Malcolm; sister, Alice Goldfarb; son, Ronnie Minsk (Gail); daughters, Elisa Hartstein (Morris), and Wendy Solon (Alan); and grandchildren, Miriam, Shira, and Oren Minsk; Eliana, Dalia, Zack, and Jonah Hartstein; and, Sarah, Hannah, and Rebecca Solon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlanta Jewish Academy or the . The funeral service will take place at Congregation Ohr HaTorah, 2056 Lavista Road, Atlanta, at 12 PM, on Friday, Dec. 13, with internment to follow at Crestlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 13, 2019