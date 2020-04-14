Services
Betty Morris


1935 - 2020
Betty Morris Obituary
MORRIS, Betty Jean Betty Jean Bowen Morris of Cumming, formerly of Roswell, died Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was born December 4, 1935 to Lewis and Gilberta Bowen. She loved serving the Lord as secretary at Lebanon Baptist Church for 30 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Betty loved to help at the church for Wednesday night meals, and was always busy sewing, reading and visiting with friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry. Survivors include daughters, Sandra Bean and her husband Jim, and Marcia Hicks; son Jerry Morris, Jr. and his wife Pam; grandchildren, William "Billy" Bean and his wife Kristan, David Bean, Bob Hicks and his wife Katie, Lacy Hicks, Katie Hicks, Jake, Jenna, Joanna, and Matt Morris; great-grandchildren, Abi and Will Bean, and she was looking forward to another great-granddaughter this September. She is also survived by sisters, Rena McClure (Woodstock) and Patricia Shivers (California), sister in law Katherine House and brother-in-law Charles Morris, many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Yvonne Wilbanks, Pansy Fox, and Dick Hester. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A family graveside service was held at Greenlawn Cemetery with Dick Hester officiating. Northside Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 14, 2020
