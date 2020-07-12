PAYNE (LANDIS), Betty Betty Landis Payne passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in March of 1920 and was 100 years old. Born Betty Marie Landis in Wrightsville Beach, NC, to Margaret and Earle Landis who moved their family of five children to Atlanta where her father became the musical director for WSB Radio and Conductor of the Atlanta CWA Symphony Orchestra. She graduated from Girls High School in 1939 and married W. Wilson Payne in 1941. Their romance lasted 69 years, until he died in 2010. Like many Americans they experienced nearly 4 years of separation during WWII, during which they wrote each other every day he away in the Navy. They saved their letters which tell one young couple's story of what life was like at home and abroad during those days. She is survived by her children Barbara Payne Harkey (Robert S. Harkey) of Atlanta, James Earle Payne (Ginger Burnsed Payne) of Statesboro, GA, daughter-in-law Judy Wendt Payne of Snellville, GA, Grandchildren Elizabeth McKenzie Harkey, Katherine Payne Ramsey, Jeffrey A. Payne, Michael T. Payne, Andrew Lee Payne, Kelly Payne Wynn and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Michael Lee Payne, 4 grandchildren, Margaret Anne Owen, Meredith Lane Owen, Matthew Davis Owen, Rebecca Payne, and her 4 siblings, Richard E. Landis, Robert G. Landis, John Thomas Landis and Maryanne Landis Jones. Betty was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and the fellowship of her women's circle meetings and community projects. She was an active leader in the organizations she supported: The Ashford Park Garden Club, the North Clairmont Women's Club, The Friendship Club and the John Deere retiree's club, The Deerelicks. She enjoyed taking pictures, documenting meetings and events of clubs and family gatherings. She learned to cook and sew before she married and enjoyed making clothes, baking cakes and "friendship bread" for friends and family as long as she was able. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed a trip to Europe planned by her son-in-law Robert for her and his mother and sister. She was always ready to go to the beach, any beach, any time. She loved sea food and the sea. When her children were grown, she and her sister discovered Elderhostel and cooking school seminars and took many courses at wonderful resorts around the south. She and her husband enjoyed road trips to visit friends and family. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2009 and slowly slipped away over the next eleven years. She and her husband had always told their children that they never wanted to live in a retirement home because they loved their house and gardens, so they lived there until their last breath. We are very grateful for the people who made it possible to fulfill our mom's wish to stay at home. Many thanks for the devotion and loving care she received from her 3 caregivers who were there for her throughout her illness: Mrs. Brenda Stinson, Mrs. Hilda Cambrick and Mrs. Saba Tefera, Kadan Homecare and Hospice Atlanta. Because of the Covid-19 virus a small private graveside service was held for the immediate family on July 2, at Arlington Cemetery. At this time there are no plans for a memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Atlanta.