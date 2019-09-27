Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Romine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Romine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Romine Obituary
ROMINE, Betty Ann Betty Ann Buckingham Romine, 88, of Marietta, GA, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She was born in Opelika, AL and was one of seven children. She was a homemaker who loved to read and to travel. Betty was a proud mother to her children and was their biggest supporter at their school and extracurricular activities. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband J.D. Romine. She is survived by their daughter Karen (Tom - deceased) Loutit of Canberra, Australia; sons Steve (Lisa) Romine of Woodstock, Tommy (Yvette) Romine of Marietta; six grandchildren: Jenny Loutit (Harry Lees), Alastair Loutit, Baker (Megan) Romine, Jordan Romine, Tanner (Becca) Romine, Kendyll Romine; and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 29, at 2 PM at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 505 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30067. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.