|
|
SETTIMI, Betty Lorraine Betty Lorraine Settimi, born April 12, 1927, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 93, in Sandy Springs, GA. Betty grew up Betty Melfi, the second youngest of 10 siblings in Chicago, IL. She attended Catholic grade schools, high school, and Loyola University, then trained, and worked as a Registered Nurse at Oak Park Hospital. (Oak Park, IL). She met her true love, engineer and returning veteran Raymond J. Settimi in 1947. The couple wed in October 1948 and raised four children. Betty and Ray and family made homes in such diverse locals as Bellwood, IL, Letchworth, UK, Auburn, IN, Sepulveda, CA, Grand Rapids, MI, Glen Ellyn, IL, and Roswell, GA, to name a few. Early in her marriage she continued nursing until family demands required her full-time attention. She and Ray created an excellent home life stressing Faith, Education, Friendship and Service. Betty was an excellent cook, a stylish homemaker, and a snappy dresser. She loved music and art and instilled their appreciation in her kids. She was actively involved in every parish she found herself in from St John Bosco (Chicago) to St Peter Channel (Roswell, GA). In her later years she devoted herself to service, bringing food and sweets and care to friends and neighbors in need. And as the family grew, she became known as "Nannie." Betty was proceeded in death by her devoted husband, Ray and cherished grandson, Patrick Zimmermann and is survived by her children Tim Settimi (Atlanta, GA), Peggy Hilton (Sandy Springs, GA). Pat Powers (Woodstock, GA), Pam Zimmermann (Dunwoody, GA), their spouses and grandchildren, Mike & Chris, Kevin & Tom, Peter, and Aaron, as well as great-grandchildren, Logan, Patrick, Brooklyn, Emma, Parker, Miles, and Henry. Private family service will be held at later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020