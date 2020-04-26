|
|
SHELL, Bettie Bettie E. Shell, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. She was born in Tennessee and relocated to Atlanta. Bettie married her longtime love, Paul Shell in 1953 who preceded her in death in 2005. Throughout their lives, Bettie and Paul were faithful members of the United Methodist Church and most recently - Mountain Park UMC, where Bettie was an active member of the Emmaus Community and a lay director. Bettie had a flair for volunteer work her endeavors ranged from Girl Scout Leader, Candy Stripe Services at several hospitals, Alliance Theater in Atlanta and the living history museum, and Conner Prairie Pioneer Settlement, recreating 19th century life. Bettie's hobbies included playing bridge, gardening, crafts needlepoint, crewel, knitting and hooking rugs, and she cooked a remarkable chocolate meringue pie. Bettie and Paul traveled to London, Acapulco, Israel and San Francisco. Most of all, Bettie loved holidays with family. Bettie is survived by her children, Paige LeMeiux, Paul Shell and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Christopher LeMieux and wife Kathryn, Matt Shell and Jennifer Shell; great grandchildren, Mary Louise, Isabella, and Charlotte LeMieux. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and stay-at-home restrictions, a memorial service will not be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Mountain Park United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain, GA. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit; www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2020