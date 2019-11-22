|
|
SHIERLING, Betty Betty Catherine Shierling, 89, of Fayetteville passed away November 20, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 11, 1930 to Marvin Thomas and Susie (Vickery) Lewis. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Percy D. Shierling, Jr.; her sister, Martha Jean Harris Kelly; and her parents, Marvin Thomas and Susie (Vickery) Lewis. Betty is survived by her son, Percy (Norma) Shierling; daughter, Linda Shierling Coons; granddaughters, Kristin (Robert) Hill, Kathy (David) Screws, Beth (Roger) Fisher, and Kortney (Tony) Staples; great-grandchildren, Sami (Shane) Hitechew, Brandon Reagan, Nicole Hill, Matthew Screws, Madelyn Screws, Reagan Fisher, Stephen Fisher, Emily Fisher, Tripp Staples, Gracie Staples, Kielee Staples, Kaya Staples, Jennifer (Carrington) Dahmer, and Chris (Stephanie) Hill; great-great-grandchildren, Dean Hitechew, Cooper Dahmer, Colton Dahmer, Camden Dahmer, and soon to be born, Caroline Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, November 23, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Dr. Jeff Lowe and Rev. Craig Kingston officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM, on Friday, November 22, at the funeral home. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville www.mowells.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 22, 2019