SMITH, Betty Betty Jane Smith, 93 years young, passed away peacefully at home, as did her Mother and as she wished, accompanied by her children, grandchildren and extended family. She is survived by children Nancy G. Smith of Lawrenceville, GA, Todd H. Smith of Roswell, GA and Glenn W. Smith of Lawrenceville, GA, Grandchildren Shannon, Steven, Spencer, Derek and Mason. She was born May 25, 1926 in Indianapolis, Indiana to parents Mollie Emaline and Russell Monroe Swick. She moved to Georgia in 1954, having married R. Hayden Smith and settled in Sandy Springs. Betty was an artist at heart, and loved painting and sculpture. Frugal throughout her life, she was well known as a bargain hunter. She will be dearly missed by those she touched.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 15, 2019