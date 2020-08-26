1/1
Betty Spivey
1931 - 2020
SPIVEY, Betty Betty Cheek Spivey, age 89, of Conyers, passed away on August 23, 2020. Born January 2, 1931 in Senoia, GA to the late Edwin A. and Edna Arnold Cheek. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bill V. Spivey, daughter, Susan Pippin (Archer), and brothers, Melvin and Arnold Cheek. Mrs. Spivey was an active member of multiple groups in the community including the Jaycettes, Civic League, Beta Sigma Phi, the Historical Society and the American Business Women's Association. Mrs. Spivey was passionate about the preservation of Olde Town Conyers, and as Co-owner of Kathbett's Wedding Treasures in Olde Town Conyers, she enjoyed serving brides and customers for over twenty years. She is survived by her children, Bonnie (Ron), David (Tracie) and Tag. As "Grandmommy", she was blessed by eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Scot Ward Funeral Services of Conyers are handling the arrangements. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 11 AM, at Scot Ward's Chapel with Bonnie Jordan Johnson officiating, the family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, from 6 PM - 8 PM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so, may make contributions to the Rockdale Houses (rockdalehouses.org). Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Scot Ward Funeral Services
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Scot Ward Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
