KIZER (STOCKTON), Betty Betty Stockton Kizer of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020, at age 87. She was born in Augusta, Georgia, on September 18, 1932, the daughter of Joseph "Hal" and Rosamond Stockton. She graduated from Tubman High School in Augusta and received a B.S. in Education from Brenau University and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. She had a passion for teaching and taught high school biology for several years. She met the love of her life, Herbert, and they were married in holy matrimony in January, 1954; they settled in Sandy Springs and later moved to Alpharetta. Their union was blessed with three sons whom Betty loved dearly. Once her boys were grown, she worked side by side with Bert at Therrel-Kizer Roofing and enjoyed traveling when they could. They shared in many adventures and precious moments together. After her beloved's passing, Betty moved to Highlands, North Carolina, where her two sisters lived. She was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church. She loved her church and community and volunteered extensively. She served as chair of the Highlands UMC Altar Guild and was an active member of the Mountain Garden Club and the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital Auxiliary. She also served on the board of the Center for Life Enrichment. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had many friends over the years and was deeply loved. Her determined, spirited personality along with her devotion to and love of family will remain in the hearts and lives of those who knew her. Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her devoted husband Herbert and her sister, Joan Stockton Scudder. Betty is survived by her three loving sons and daughters-in-law: Bert (Susan) Kizer of Woodstock, Georgia: Bubba (Donna) Kizer of Milton, Georgia; Craig (Sandy) Kizer of Evans, Georgia; sister, Joy Still of Highlands, NC and brother-in-law, Al Scudder, Beaufort, SC; five grandchildren: Katie Kizer Sandlin (Andy), Kelly Kizer, Joe Kizer, Caroline Kizer Hinson (Justin), Whitney Kizer Murphy (Zack), and Alex Kizer; three great-grandchildren: Owen Todd Hinson, Katie Lynn Murphy and Hallie Grace Murphy, and many nieces and nephews. Due to current health situations and concerns, a private graveside service will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled for another time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Highlands United Methodist Church, PO Box 1959, Highlands, NC 28741
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020