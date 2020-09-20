STRATTON, Betty 1940 - 2020 Betty Stratton passed away peacefully on Friday, the 11th of September 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. Betty was born March 7, 1940 in Elmhurst, Illinois, to Robert "Bob" and Mary Louise Bloedel. She graduated from York Community High School in Elmhurst, Illinois, and went on to Purdue University to earn her bachelor's degree. After college, she was married to Terry Albert Stratton. They moved to Boston so he could attend Harvard Business School. She and Terry moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1965. Betty had many interests. She had a lifelong passion for music. She played the flute and the piano as a child and always had a new uplifting song to share. She encouraged her boys to be involved in the arts, and they were in the Atlanta Boy Choir and involved in the chorus and musicals at The Lovett School. Betty was a cheerleader in high school and her interest in healthy activities never wavered. Throughout her life, she jogged, skied, played tennis, and completed many Peachtree Road Races, but swimming was a constant form of relaxation and activity, even later in her life. For her first job after college, Betty was an elementary school teacher in Boston, MA. When she moved to Atlanta, she became a mother and a homemaker. Yet, she was also involved with Kappa Alpha Theta, PEO International, The Junior League of Dekalb County and their Callanwolde fundraising initiative. She also helped with fundraising for The Center for Puppetry Arts and The Atlanta Boy Choir. When Betty first moved to Atlanta, her husband, Terry, founded a general contracting business, Stratton and Company. She was always involved in this business, making sure it treated all employees like family and helping with marketing. As her sons grew, she founded and was President of Stratton Interiors. She completed many successful projects such as the Perimeter Mall Food Court, the Peachtree Center Food Court, The Center for Puppetry Arts, and many showrooms in the Atlanta Apparel Mart. Later, she started a second construction firm, BBS Contractors, which was involved in the initial construction of the Georgia Dome. Betty loved Atlanta and her community! Betty's interest in learning more about her family's history and community motivated her to join the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Betty was also passionate about travel. She especially enjoyed family trips to Lake Ripley, Wisconsin, Lake Michigan, Europe and to many wonderful skiing venues around the globe. Two of her favorite trips were to Israel and Egypt. Ultimately, Betty's greatest passions were her family, friends, and her faith. She started and finished every day reading the bible and tried to live every day through God's word. When Betty moved to Atlanta, she joined Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Later, she was an active participant at the Church of the Apostles and most recently enjoyed attending Passion City Church. Betty leaves behind two sons, Todd (Kathy) Stratton and Jeffrey (Amanda) Stratton and grandchildren Claire, Lauren, Ashley, Caroline, Graysen, and Jeffrey Stratton. She is survived by a sister, Judy Dillingham of Elmhurst, IL, nephews, Mark Dillingham of Palos Heights, IL, and Scott (Jill) Dillingham of Winnetka, Illinois and great nieces Halsey and Lane. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held. The family hopes to host a Celebration of Life in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, in memory of Betty Stratton.