DEVER, Betty Strickler Betty Strickler Dever, 94, of Atlanta passed away on March 21, 2019. She was born on June 16,, 1924, the youngest of 7, to Lester and Juanita Strickler in Arlington, VA. She graduated from Washington and Lee High School. Betty worked for MGM Studios and Loew's Theater in Washington, DC where she met many of the big stars of her time. She met the love of her life, Hayes Dever, while working for Capital Airlines, who she married on February 6, 1953. Betty was an active member of the Piedmont Garden Club, The Cathedral of St. Philip, the Girl Scouts, and Cherokee T&CC. She loved tennis, flowers, football, friends, and her greatest hapiness was being surrounded by her family. She was known for her joyous sprit, positive attitude, and her ability to light up a room. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Hayes. She is survived by her 3 children Debbie Gray (David), Mike Dever (Rachelle), and Pat Dever. She was beloved by her 8 grandchildren Elizabeth Constantine (Walter), Ali Prickett (Clay), Patrick Dever (Yassmin), Sara Dever, Hayden Gray, Hayes Dever, Claire Dever, Isabel Dever, and 3 great- grandsons. Betty's family would like to thank the dedicated professionals at St. Anne's Terrace and Harbor Grace Hospice for their caring and kindness. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne's Terrace or The Cathedral of St. Philip.