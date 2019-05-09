|
|
THOMPSON, Betty Agnes Age 71, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Born May 10, 1947, in Bremen, GA, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Fletcher Thompson and Vesta Oleta Johnson Thompson. Betty is survived by her sister, Carol Miller and her husband, Bart; brothers, Randy Thompson and his wife, Betsy, and Wayne Thompson and his wife, Cathy; three nephews, John Miller, Bartley Miller, and Mitchell Thompson; niece, Elizabeth Tucker; and many more loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 11, 2019, at Oakhurst Baptist Church, Decatur, with Reverend Lanny Peters officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakhurst Baptist Church, 222 East Lake Drive Decatur, GA 30030. Online condolences may be made at www.ASTurner.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2019