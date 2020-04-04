Services
TURNER (CARTEE), Betty Anne Mrs. Betty Anne Cartee Turner, 88, of Morrow, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Mrs. Turner, the daughter of Walter Frank and Ellen Marguerite Jones Cartee was born on Jan. 22, 1932 at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Betty Anne graduated Roosevelt High School in 1950 and went to work for Georgia Tech. She later worked for Southern Bell for many years. Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Alfred E. Turner, her brother, Robert Evan Cartee, and her parents. She is survived by her son, David Eugene Turner of Reston, VA, daughter, Anne Elizabeth (Mrs. Rand H.) Childs of Huntsville, AL, grandsons, Ian and Ryan Childs, her brothers, Frank and Jack Cartee, and nephews and nieces. Mrs. Turner will be buried at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, in Forest Park, GA. A service for family and friends will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank everyone who helped Betty Anne during this tumultuous time and in lieu of flowers asks that charitable contributions be made. "Be Happy!" Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA. 770-961-2828.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2020
