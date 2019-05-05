Resources More Obituaries for Betty Williams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers WILLIAMS, Betty Jo Curl Sept. 1, 1928 - April 21, 2019 The Honorable Mrs. Betty Jo Williams passed away peace-fully Easter Sunday afternoon in her home in Decatur, Ga. Betty Jo was surrounded by her family and caregivers; those whom she loved and who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dolores Butler Curl and Harry Franklin Curl for whom she daily grieved in the closing decades of her life, by her darling sister Harriet Marie Curl Tuggle and brothers in law, H Paul Tuggle and James Wesley Tysinger, all with whom she is joyously now joined in paradise. She is survived by her children Harriet Lynne Williams Hope (Larry Titshaw) Thomas Russell Williams, and David Franklin Williams (Joni) Grandchildren Thomas Litchfield (Field) Wms Smith, Hugh McCulloh (Mac) Hope ,Jr., Dr. Kathleen Williams Nissman, Burl Franklin Williams, Hinton Joiner Williams,, and Avery Catherine Williams. Great grandchildren Irene and Vera Nissman, Marshall, Emerson and Thomas Williams. By her dear sister, Loretta Curl Tysinger and her beloved nieces and nephews Leigh Tuggle Olivar(Harry), Paul K.Tuggle (Jennifer), Young W Smith (Janet), Rebecca Jo Smith Frey (Steve) and all her great neices and great nephews. Betty Jo loved all her family so very much and never tired of hearing their voices, having them near and loving them dearly. She is also survived by her friend and companion of 25 years, William W. Cole, Jr. and his children, William Cole (Pam), Katherine Anderson, Sharon Shepherd (Dave), Laura Adams (Gary), Nanette Fine (Bruce), 12 grandchildren, many of whom consider Baba their grandmother, and 7 great grandchildren. Born into the depression in Birmingham Ala, her formative years saw both of her parents struggling financially yet always providing love in their home. Betty Jo continued this tradition of love and acceptance in her own home with all who entered there throughout her life. An Alabama Women planted in Dekalb County Georgia with her husband, Tom (deceased) and her children; Lynne, Russell and David. She brought her drive and aptitude for politics. Out of the gate involving herself in state and local Republican politics. At the young age of 50 she threw her hat into the ring for the 48th State House district winning that race and repeating the achievement for 10 terms. Former House speaker Tom Murphy called Betty Jo "Miss Betty". Miss Betty reached across the aisle to achieve her various legislative agendas. She blazed trails in Georgia politics both as a Republican and a woman. Her victories and achievements are too vast to enumerate. Betty Jo was more stateswoman than politician, however, she was equally expert as both. One of the reasons she was able to achieve her legislative objectives as a member of the minority party was because she genuinely loved and respected people and they were drawn to her kindness and friendship. Betty Jo was a peoples representative, working tirelessly and effectively for her constituents and any other person reaching out to her for help. After 20 years of selfless service Betty Jo withdrew from public life as a state Representative. She continued to advocate for all persons seeking her help and expertise. To Betty Jo's family she is called "Baba". Her grand and great grand children, her great nephews, neices know her by no other name than "Baba". All of her extended family cannot imagine a world without "Baba", a world without her unconditional love, her wisdom, her guidance. She is loved, adored, honored forever and always. Services for Betty Jo will be held at 11am on May 18, 2019 in the sanctuary of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. A reception will follow in the Grand Hall at the church. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to: Oak Grove UMC Music Ministry or Senior Adult Ministry, 1722 Oak Grove Rd, Decatur, Ga 30033, ogumc.org. Or: United Methodist Children's Home, umchildrenshome.org. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries