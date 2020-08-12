1/
Betty Wood
WOOD, Betty Love Betty Love Wood passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 97 in Alpharetta, GA. She was born in Rochester, NY on September 3, 1922. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Wood, her parents and siblings. She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. She worked at Eastman Kodak in Rochester, NY and moved to New York City initially where she worked Standard Brands. She also worked several jobs in the Atlanta area for several law firms and for Judge Albert Tuttle of the 5th Circuit Court. She loved to golf and was a longtime member of Rivermont Golf and Country Club. She also enjoyed playing bridge, riding, skiing and tennis. She was a member of the Jubilation Senior Choir at the Alpharetta 1st Methodist Church. There will be no service and inurnment will be private in Arlington Cemetary in Sandy Spring, GA due to COVID virus restrictions.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 12, 2020.
