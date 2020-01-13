Services
MAURER, Bettye Lois Spence Bettye Lois Spence Maurer, 90, of Snellville, GA passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Bettye is survived by her husband of 73 years, John R. Maurer, her two sisters, Jackie Pannkuk of Thousand Oaks, California and Tricia Perry of El Paso, Texas, two daughters, Barbara Dobson of Acworth, and Carol Hayman of Marietta, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 13, 2020
