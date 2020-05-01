|
ROBINSON (BRADLEY), Bettye Bettye Bradley Robinson was the daughter of William Gordon Bradley and Lillian Mae Bradley, longtime Atlanta residents from Orangeburg, SC. Bettye was born in Charlotte, NC on December 22, 1935 and raised in Orangeburg and New Orleans, before moving to Atlanta while a middle-schooler. During high school, she met and later married James D. Robinson III of Atlanta. After two years in Hawaii while he was with the U.S. Navy, Bettye and Jim moved north, raising two children, Emily and Jimmy, in New York City. In the 1950's, Bettye briefly modeled in Atlanta along with her close friend Francis Huber, a sister of James Robinson. Later, she worked as a volunteer in New York. Her former husband is the retired Chairman & CEO of the American Express Company, the retired Chairman of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and a forty-year Director of the Coca-Cola Company. Bettye suffered a brain aneurysm in 1981 and never fully recovered. She was able to live semi-independently in Sun Valley, ID for many years before requiring full institutional care. Over the last two decades, she resided at the Fountains at Rivervue in Tuckahoe, NY. In late March of 2020, she was confirmed positive for Covid-19. Five days later, she passed at White Plains Hospital in Westchester, New York. She is survived by her brother, William Gordon Bradley, and her children, Emily Robinson Cook (Rodney), and James D. Robinson IV (Katie). Bettye will also be remembered by her six grandchildren, English, Alexandra, Phoebe, Grace, Jimmy, and Maggie.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020