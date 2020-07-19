1/1
Bettye Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHNEIDER (WRIGHT), Bettye Bettye Wright Schneider, 92, left this world peacefully to join her beloved husband of 67 years Tom and darling daughter Ginnie on July 16, 2020. Leaving behind to honor her life are daughter Lyn Zeman and husband Mark, son Bob Schneider and wife Martha, and son Thomas, as well as adored grandchildren David Zeman, Robert Schneider, Carey Alvarado, and Katie Morris, and wonderful great-grandchildren Taylor, Ryan and Kayley. Born and raised on Lookout Mountain Tennessee, attending Sweet Briar College, upon marriage Bettye became an Atlantan where she devotedly raised her four children and remained an integral part of their extended family's lives. Among her noteworthy service involvements was volunteering at Hospice Atlanta, where in lieu of flowers the family will gratefully appreciate donations in her name. Please remember Bettye fondly in your hearts as her family always will, with a memorial celebration coming at a date to be determined.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel
1157 Old Canton Road Ne
Marietta, GA 30068
7709779485
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved