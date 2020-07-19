Bettye Schneider

SCHNEIDER (WRIGHT), Bettye Bettye Wright Schneider, 92, left this world peacefully to join her beloved husband of 67 years Tom and darling daughter Ginnie on July 16, 2020. Leaving behind to honor her life are daughter Lyn Zeman and husband Mark, son Bob Schneider and wife Martha, and son Thomas, as well as adored grandchildren David Zeman, Robert Schneider, Carey Alvarado, and Katie Morris, and wonderful great-grandchildren Taylor, Ryan and Kayley. Born and raised on Lookout Mountain Tennessee, attending Sweet Briar College, upon marriage Bettye became an Atlantan where she devotedly raised her four children and remained an integral part of their extended family's lives. Among her noteworthy service involvements was volunteering at Hospice Atlanta, where in lieu of flowers the family will gratefully appreciate donations in her name. Please remember Bettye fondly in your hearts as her family always will, with a memorial celebration coming at a date to be determined.