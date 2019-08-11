Services
Bettymae Reichenbaugh


1925 - 2019
Bettymae Reichenbaugh Obituary
REICHENBAUGH (CLAYTON), Bettymae Price Bettymae (Clayton) Price Reichenbaugh, 94, of Mableton, Georgia, formerly of Monroeville, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on July 24, 2019. She was born May 25, 1925 in Alliance, Ohio, to Roy D. Clayton Sr. and Lucy A. Sanders. She entertained her family and friends with stories of her life experiences. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert M. Price, brother and sister-in-law, Roy D. Clayton Jr. and Maryhelen Clayton, and nephew, David Clayton. Survivors include her daughters, Beverly (Price) Zoldak and her fianc?, Kenneth Simpson, and Vicki (Price) Griffiths, son-in-law, James Griffiths; grandchildren, Drew and Paige Zoldak and Brandon and Melissa Zoldak; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Tyler, and Brooke Zoldak; sister, Marylou Valicenti, brother-in-law, Guy Valicenti; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service and celebration of her life was held on July 29, 2019. Arrangements were entrusted to the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019
