LISBY, Beulah Funeral service for Mrs. Beulah Mae Johnson Lisby of Covington, GA will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2177 Usher Street Covington, GA 30014, Reverend Ronnie M Thomas, Jr., Pastor, Reverend Hezekiah Benton, Jr., Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, New Covington City Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memoires, daughter, Mrs. Frances Stroud; grandson, Mr. Robert Smith; four great grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren; brother, Mr. Aaron Tyler, Jr. and a host of other loving family and friends. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 A.M. until service hour. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019