GUFFIE (Weeks), Beverley Blanche Beverley, 67, of Montgomery City, MO passed away March 9, 2019, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Beverley was born October 8, 1951 in Atlanta, GA to the late William H. (Bill) Weeks and Mary Frances Weeks. Beverley grew up in Clarkston, GA. She graduated from Clarkston High School and was a graduate of the University of Georgia Class of 1973, receiving her Bachelor of Art in Social Work. She attended Southern Seminary in Louisville, KY, receiving her Master of Religious Education in 1975. While at Southern Seminary, she met and married her husband of 43 years Dr. Jim Guffie on April 13, 1975. Beverley is survived by her husband, and her daughters, Rebekah Guffie, Montgomery City, MO, and Rachel Hernandez and husband Tony of Troy, MO. She is survived by her sisters & brothers: Lenora Weeks Jones and husband Brad of Tamassee, S.C; Stephen Weeks and wife Tina of Winder, GA; Ron Weeks and wife Connie of Cumming, GA; Nancy Weeks O'Connell and husband Brian of Cumming, GA; brother-in-law, Zeb Guffey Jr. and wife Laura Bell of Franklin, NC; sister-in-law, Virginia Farmer of Franklin, NC; and many nieces, nephews & cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13th at Windy Gap Baptist Church, Franklin, NC. Visitation at 10:00 am with service beginning at 11:00 am. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary